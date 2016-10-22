September CPI up 1.50 pct to 115.3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2016 rose by 1.5 per cent to 115.3 compared with 113.6 registered in the same month last year.

Among the major groups which recorded increases were the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages which rose 3.0 per cent from September 2015, as well as, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+2.1 per cent).

However, the transport group decreased by 5.5 per cent compared to September 2015, communication fell 2.6 per cent and clothing and footwear declined 0.6 per cent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement yesterday.

It said the decline in the transport group was due to the drop of 6.7 per cent and 9.9 per cent in August 2016 and July 2016.

In the month reviewed, the average price of one litre of RON95 petrol was RM1.70, down from RM1.75 in the previous month and RM1.95 in September 2015.

RON97 petrol prices also decreased to RM2.05 in September 2016, from RM2.10 in the August 2016 and RM2.35 in September 2015.

On a monthly basis, the CPI for September 2016 decreased 0.3 per cent to 115.3 from 115.6 in August.

The CPI for January to September 2016 recorded an increase of 2.2 per cent compared with the same period last year, led by increases in the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages which was up by 4.0 per cent during the period.

Other major groups which contributed to the CPI increase during this period were alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+21.2 per cent); miscellaneous goods and services (+3.3 per cent); restaurants and hotels (+3.1 per cent); health (+2.9 per cent) and furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (+2.7 per cent).

Nevertheless, the increases were partly offset by the transport group which registered a decrease of 5.3 per cent due to lower prices for petrol. — Bernama