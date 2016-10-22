Seven 1Malaysia clinics begin operation this year

Seven new 1Malaysia clinics commenced operations this year to provide easy access and quality healthcare to the rakyat.

The new 1Malaysia clinics are placed at the Rural transformation Centre (RTC) Sungai Rambai and Batu Berendam in Melaka; Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Sungai Petani in Kedah; UTC Miri and UTC Sibu in Sarawak; People’s Housing Programme (PPR) Muhibbah in Kuala Lumpur and RTC Simpang Ampat in Penang.

A total of RM1.6 billion was allocated for the construction of health facilities throughout the country including the Kuala Lumpur Women and Children’s Hospital, new hospitals in Pasir Gudang, Kemaman, Pendang, Maran and Cyberjaya as well as redevelopment of Hospital Kajang.

According to the Economic Report 2016/17 released by the Finance Ministry, the government is also committed to build and upgrade rural clinics, health clinics, dental clinics as well as quarters nationwide. As at end-August, 2016, there are 145 hospitals, 1,806 rural clinics, 966 health clinics, 56 dental clinics and 341 1Malaysia Clinics in operation. A sum of RM5.7 billion was spent on medicine, consumables, vaccines and reagents for all government hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Meanwhile, the welfare programme continues to improve the welfare of the poor, children, the elderly and person with disabilities (PWD).

Allowance of RM350 a month for people with disabilities (working) was distributed to 75,999 recipients while the RM200 per month to unemployed disabled persons have been distributed to 25,629 recipients. At the end of August 2016, all this aid amounted to RM391.9 million.

At the same time, the Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Centre was allocated RM94.1 million to maximise their physical and mental abilities, gain access to regular services and opportunities to integrate with the society.

As at end-August 2016, a total of 21,204 PWD in 527 CBR across the country had benefitted from this programme while under the Assistance Scheme Children, monthly aid of RM100 up to RM450 was provided to children from poor families and poor senior citizens received a sum of RM300 under the Senior Scheme. — Bernama