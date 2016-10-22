State delegates visit factory in Osaka that uses Sarawak plywood

KUCHING: Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently led a nine-member state delegation for a visit to a factory run by one of the Sarawak’s largest plywood importers from Japan.

The Osaka trip on Wednesday was part of the delegation’s official programme to promote ‘Sarawak Timber Legality Verification System in Japan’ from Oct 16 to 20.

The factory manufactures flooring products, of which the key raw material is plywood from Sarawak.

The visit enabled the state delegates to have a better understanding of how Sarawak’s raw plywood was used in producing flooring products in Japan.

Awang Tengah – also Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister – was accompanied by Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister for Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh as part of the Sarawak delegation.