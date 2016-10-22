Taib: No one sidelined from state’s education policy

MUKAH: The state government has never practised racial discrimination in its education policies since independence.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said during the colonial era, it was those living in coastal areas who found themselves in difficulty to obtain proper education.

“Prior to the formation of Malaysia, there was not a single secondary school found in coastal areas,” he said during the earth-breaking ceremony for Mukah campus of Kolej Laila Taib here yesterday.

This, he said, might be due to the racial discrimination policy during the colonial era, which greatly affected the people’s education.

“The government today has never sidelined any race to benefit from the state’s education policy and development initiatives – be it in the coastal or rural areas of Sarawak. These policies are reflected in the huge number of educated and successful people among all races in Sarawak.”

On another note, the achievement, he added was also contributed by the successful socio-economy and the unity of the people of Sarawak.

Meanwhile, construction of the college is expected to commence in early next year and will be completed in the next three years.

Yayasan Sarawak vice-chairman Datuk Rashid Azis said the new Mukah campus would be built on a 53-acre piece of land with an allocation of RM100 million under the first rolling plan of 11th Malaysia Plan.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah were also present at the ceremony.