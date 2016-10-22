Sabah 

Three more Sabah Water Dept engineers detained by MACC

KOTA KINABALU: Three more people were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with Sabah Water Department’s multi-million ringgit corruption scandal.

MACC deputy commissioner of operations, Datuk Azam Baki, said the three suspects, all engineers from three districts, were picked up by MACC officers in separate raids between 7 pm and 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Two of the suspects were remanded for seven days by the Lahad Datu Magistrate’s Court while another one was also remanded for seven days by the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Azam said, MACC had since seized RM5.9 million in the second phase of Ops Water II.

On Wednesday, 19 divisional and district heads of the Sabah Water Department were detained by MACC to facilitate investigation into the ongoing ‘Ops Water’ probe.

The 19 suspects, aged between 29 and 59 years old, were arrested after MACC obtained additional information and evidence from documents seized since their first operation on October 4.

