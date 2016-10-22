Uggah, Masing laud budget as most inclusive tabled by Najib

KUCHING: Deputy chief ministers Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas have described the 2017 Budget as the most inclusive one ever tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

It covers the wellbeing of the decision-makers and implementers (civil service) and ordinary Malaysians, as well as recognises the deeds of security forces and the achievement of individuals with disability (OKUs), both said in separate statements issued yesterday.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, pointed out that infrastructure development for the rural areas was also given serious consideration in the budget.

“I just hope fair and speedy allocation is given to Sarawak so that our ‘Go Rural’ battlecry will materialise the soonest,” said Masing.

The PRS president also praised Najib for his additional allocation of RM30 million to survey the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Sarawak.

“The prime minister also continues to allocate RM30 million to ensure that NCR land survey in Sarawak can be continued and that the security of NCR land ownership is assured. In this sense Najib promiseds, Najib delivers.”

As such Masing appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially land activists in Sarawak to stop the political noises and allegations of land-grabbing by the government.

“Let us work together so that speedy survey of NCR Land can proceed unhindered and NCR land owners can have their land surveyed and land can be cultivated by the native communities to generate better economic income for themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is also the Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister explained that Najib had categorised the country’s population as M40 and B40.

The M40 category consists of those whose salary bracket falls between RM3,860 to RM8,319 per month, while the B40 refers to those whose salary bracket is RM3,855 and below.

“This budget actually brings into account the interest of these groups, especially the B40 where programmes are designed to increase their income and reduced the living cost burden,” explained Uggah

He added that Najib had also given priority to the rural areas with more allocations to build roads, as well as supply water and electricity – with people’s happiness in mind.

“If in the previous budget the tagline is ‘People Economy and Capital Economy’, this time the prime minister goes one step further by zooming into ‘Public Happiness’ to address all the issues affecting the rakyat (people) – crime, cost of living (and) public transportation,” Uggah said.

He also said he was thankful that the government would assist rubber smallholders with RM200 per month for three months, from November to January, during rainy season.

“On behalf of the rubber smallholders, I would like to thank the prime minister for his empathy towards the rubber smallholders who would normally experience almost zero income during these rainy months. I would also like to thank the prime minister for continuing to provide assistance to farmers and fishermen,” added Uggah.