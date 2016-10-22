Wedding dais designer claims huge loss in fire

Firemen battle to contain the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. Abdul Khalid Shuib

KUCHING: A wedding dais designer suffered substantial losses after his family home at Kampung Lintang was razed in an early morning fire yesterday.

The fire was discovered around 6am when the designer, Abdul Khalid Shuib, 49, smelled smoke coming from the lower floor of the semi-concrete bungalow while he was watching television.

“I had woken up early and was watching TV on the upper floor when I smelled something burning and went down to check.

“I soon saw that a fire has broken out in the room where I store my supplies for my business and tried to put it out, but the flames were just too big and also spreading fast,” he said when met after the incident, which did not result in any injuries.

Abdul Khalid, also known as Alex, said he then rushed back upstairs and woke up three other family members before evacuating with them to safety.

When asked to estimate his losses, he said the various wedding-related supplies inside the room where the fire started was alone worth RM100,000.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (Kuching Zone) chief Tiong Ling Hii said firemen arrived at the scene at 6.21am after receiving a distress call at 6.10am.

“Efforts to put out the fire began immediately, but we were somewhat hampered by low water pressure which required us to source water from the Sarawak River,” he said.

Tiong added that no reports of injuries were received during the course of the operation, which ended at 9.36am.

Damage to the structure was estimated at 90 percent, with the cause of the fire currently under investigation.

It is understood that the razed house belongs to the in-laws of State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani.