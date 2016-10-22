Yong: SUPP must make stance on agreeing to amend Federal Constitution

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) must make a clear stance on the issue of its past party leaders agreeing to the passing of the amendment to the Federal Constitution in 1976.

“Two conflicting statements have been made by its president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting. Whose statement counts?” Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong told a press conference here yesterday.

She said Minister of Local Government Dr Sim had said there was no basis for SUPP to tender an apology in respect to the mistake made by SUPP in 1976 while Ting apologised on behalf of party leaders who did not object but agreed to the passing of the amendment to the Federal Constitution in 1976, which reduced Sarawak to one of the 13 states.

Yong hoped this was not a show to fool the people. If SUPP was sincere, an apology should be made clear and the whole party must come out to apologise.

She said the state lost much under the Barisan Nasional (BN) through the local parties.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem admitted the ‘error’ made in 1976. He should immediately direct his BN MPs to move a motion in parliament to amend the constitution to restore the status and regain what Sarawak has lost.”

She also said that record showed that the four people who were against the vote included Gelang Patah MP and national DAP leader Lim Kit Siang and former DAP leader Lee Lam Thye.

She said DAP’s stance on fighting for Sarawak’s rights had been consistent and never changed like SUPP’s. Allegations about DAP not fighting for the state’s right were lies, she said.

“BN has used those false allegation to cover up their own mistakes; for selling Sarawak’s rights, status and resources. To show sincerity in restoring what we have lost, Adenan and his team must stop the false allegations.”

Yong said they should table a motion in Parliament to amend the Constitution.

She said only the government’s motions had a chance to be placed in the order list of Parliament for it to be debated.

She said if the BN MPs did so, DAP would fully support them. She believed other opposition parties would do likewise.

“If the BN government fails to do it, make it known to DAP. DAP will table the motion to amend the Constitution in Parliament,” said Yong.