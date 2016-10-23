AirAsia offers up to 50 pct discount

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is offering up to 50 per cent discount on short- and long-haul destinations across its extensive network.

Guests travelling long-haul can also take advantage of the discount when purchasing AirAsia X’s award-winning Premium Flatbed product.

“This is a no-holds-barred promo offering up to half-off fares across our network. That’s up to 50 per cent off fares to our destinations across Asia and beyond,” AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh, said in a statement today.

“From Kuala Lumpur to Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, Maldives or even Mauritius, this is the best chance to check out those destinations you’ve always wanted to see at even more affordable prices,” she said.

Premium Flatbed guests will enjoy premium complimentary products and services including priority check-in, priority boarding, priority baggage, 40kg baggage allowance, complimentary meals as well as a pillow and duvet.

The discount is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from Oct 24, 2016 (0001h, GMT +8) to Oct 30, 2016 (2400h, GMT +8) for travel between Jan 9 2017 and June 18, 2017.

It covers flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK), AirAsia Thailand (FD), AirAsia Indonesia (QZ), AirAsia Philippines (Z2), Malaysia AirAsia X (D7), Thai AirAsia X (XJ) and Indonesia AirAsia X (XT).

AirAsia is Asia’s leading and largest low-cost carrier by passengers carried and jet fleet size, with a network of more than 120 destinations in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa. – Bernama