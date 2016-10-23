Big no to unregistered childcare centres, parents told

MIRI: Parents here have been reminded not to send their children to unregistered and unlicensed nurseries and preschools.

In stressing this, Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus said doing so would indicate that the public do not support these illegal childcare centres.

“As parents, you would not want to put the safety and future of your children at risk. Don’t choose to send your children to centres that are not legitimately registered and licensed.

“Don’t compromise the quality and standard of basic early education for, as well as the safety of your children,” she said in her opening remarks at the opening of the division-level registration campaign for nurseries and childcare centres that took place at the indoor stadium here yesterday.

At present, the state Welfare Department is able to facilitate the registration of nurseries, preschools and childcare centres via its one-stop-centre set up at every division across the state.

The endorsers on the registration panel comprise representatives from the local authority, Land and Survey Department, Fire and Rescue Department as well as the District and Resident’s offices.

Together with respective agencies, they would conduct a meeting after which, the registration would be approved speedily as long as everything is in order and the requirements are met.

Rosey said the registration would be the stamp assuring the parents that the nurseries and childcare centres would be able to provide good care and ensure the safety of their children.