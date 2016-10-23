Budget 2017 a let-down for rural folk, says Peter Minos

KUCHING: Budget 2017 was a disappointment for Sarawak as the money allocated to rural development has not been sufficient nor satisfactory, said local economic analyst Datuk Peter Minos.

He said the rural people in Sarawak really need better utilities and facilities because many villages or longhouses were still lacking in basic utilities or not having them at all.

“How to improve their lives if even the very basic utilites are lacking or non-existent and the people are facing high cost of living?

“Hopefully with improved fortunes in government revenue in future, rural development in Sarawak really be focussed on and more allocation be given,” he said when commenting on Budget 2017 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak on Friday.

Minos noted that rural development matters a lot for Sarawak because the rural folk deserve a better life in a progressing and prospering Malaysia, at least for the many urbanites.

“While we go against poverty we must simultaneuosly get rid of income disparity. Poverty-eradication must go along in tandem with inequality-diminution.

“That should be the principle and the budget must take cognisance of this. If not, poverty and rural-urban disparity will get aggravated over the years,” he said.

Minos said luckily there was no increase in GST.

He said the current six per cent was already tough on lower income groups who were struggling very hard in the face of high and rising cost of living.

He believed that a typical family earning a combined monthly income of RM3,000 or even RM5,000 was almost in dire straits because, after paying for house and vehicle instalments, the balance was hardly enough for food, education needs and other necessities.

“High income groups may not understand or empathise but I must say it is quite a bleak financial world for the poor and low-income ones. The government must know this and act accordingly,” he said.

Najib when tabling the 2017 Budget said six per cent GST was to remain.

On housing, Minos said it was good that there was some focus on the need for affordable homes adding that every family wants and needs a house but the market prices of houses were too astronomical.

He said they were far beyond the reach of many Malaysian families.

“So urban houses of up to RM250,000 each are affordable. If the government can help and build houses of less than RM200,000 each that would be great,” he said.

Najib when tabling the budget said to enhance first home buyers’ affordability, the government through the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) would provide its vacant lands at strategic locations to GLCs and Perumahan Rakyat 1Malaysia (PR1MA) to build more than 30,000 houses, the selling price of which would be between RM150,000 and RM300,000 that was lower than market price.

Some 10,000 houses in urban areas will be built for rental to eligible youth with permanent jobs including young graduates entering the labour market while the government is to subsidise up to RM20,000 per unit to build 5,000 units of People’s-Friendly Home (PMR).