Budget touches all levels of society, says Fadillah

KUCHING: Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof describes the 2017 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Friday as an inclusive budget that touches all levels of society.

The budget continues the approach that is very close to the people, inclusive and taking into account the state of the current world economy.

“The wellbeing of the people continues to be the priority and the government is committed to implement people-centric projects and programmes in both urban and rural areas, such as the installation of 97,000 street lightings and 3,000 LED street lightings at the crossroads covering 7,500 villages across the country including in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“There is also an allocation of RM1.2 billion to build and upgrade 616km of village roads and bridges to improve connectivity.

“RM4.6 billion is given to all states under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) for maintenance of state roads. The government remains committed to providing a better road network system that is comfortable and safe for users.

“The announcement to repair 120 dilapidated schools in the Peninsula, 30 each in Sarawak and Sabah using Industrialised Building System (IBS) and upgrading of 1,800 science laboratories with an allocation of RM570 million is also good news. This is in addition to completing the construction of 227 schools, which include eight new schools with an allocation of RM478 million.”

Fadillah said to ensure that more civil servants could have a home to call their own, 30,000 units of 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing will be completed, which would be sold at least 20 per cent below the market price of between RM90,000 and RM300,000.

“As for the Ministry of Works, we are very grateful and satisfied with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for allocating RM5.8 billion to the ministry. The amount consists of RM0.964 billion for operating expenditure and RM4.896 billion for development expenditure.

“The ministry is also very grateful to the prime minister for approving RM29 million to upgrade the drainage system and construction of overhead motorcycle ramps along federal highway. This demonstrates how the country’s leadership is concerned about the welfare of the people, especially motorcyclists.

Subsidies covering fuels, cooking gas, toll compensation and public transport have been allocated RM10 billion.

To stimulate private investment, infrastructure projects that will be implemented include upgrading of Jalan Lok Kawi-Pengalat-Papar, Jalan Kampung Keuak-G Musang-K Berang and the construction of Batang Lupar Bridge.

The implementation of Pan Borneo Highway project will be intensified as suggested by the prime minister, which will greatly benefit people in the surrounding areas.