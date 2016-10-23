Cabbies not happy with budget endorsement for ride-sharing services

KUCHING: Taxi drivers are very disappointed by the incentives under Budget 2017 that encourage 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) recipients to become drivers of ride-sharing services like Uber.

Kuching Division Taxi Association chairman Chong Foo Seng said the announcement indicated the government’s support of such services.

“There’s nothing to say anymore – we’re just disappointed and angry. Other incentives given have little benefit for the taxi community here,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Early September this year, local taxi drivers voiced out their opposition against the move to have popular app-based ride-hailing service Uber come in and operate in the city.

In this respect, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri emphasised that Uber service had been deemed illegal in Sarawak, in which she warned that enforcement action could be taken against the drivers.

The latest news announced under Budget 2017 appeared to have contradicted with the decision made earlier.

In tabling Budget 2017 on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pointed out that those in the lower income group with own vehicles could raise their monthly income by RM1,500 should they work as part-time drivers for 10 to 40 hours per week.

Those able to work for more than 40 hours per week could earn up to RM4,300 monthly, he added. In encouraging those yet to own any vehicle to become ride-sharing drivers, they would be allowed to use their BR1M to make downpayment and a rebate of RM4,000 would be provided for the purchase of a Proton Iriz.

As for the welfare of taxi drivers, Najib announced a grant of RM5,000 for the purchase of new vehicles and also the offer of individual taxi permits, with an allocation of RM60 million.

This would benefit about 12,000 qualified taxi drivers whose leasing contracts with taxi companies had expired.

In view of the majority of taxi drivers not having insurance, the government would introduce the Social Security Organisation Scheme (Socso) to individual drivers with a monthly income of up to RM3,000 via the allocation.

Under this scheme, taxi drivers would be required to contribute between RM157 and RM443 per annum and should an accident occur while working, they would be eligible to claim compensations from Socso.