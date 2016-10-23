CM: Promote innovation in rural areas

KUCHING: Creativity and innovation should be encouraged among rural farmers and business owners in rural areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said rural farmers and proprietors of cottage industries who are creative and innovative could greatly improve their production.

His text of speech was read by Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah during the closing of the 2016 Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Week here last Friday night.

Adenan cited the success of Team Kaul from Mukah-Dalat District Council which bagged the gold award for their ‘Ezy-Bucket’ project in the technical category at an international convention in Bangkok, Thailand.

The achievement showed that the state’s civil service was on the correct path towards becoming a world-class service delivery provider.

“The Innovative and Creative Concept (ICC) is practised for almost two decades in the state civil service. It is remembered as Quality Control Circle or just Small Group Activity (SGA) in the manufacturing industry,” he added.

He added that ICC had now become a part of excellent workplace culture in all public service organisations in Sarawak at federal and state level.

“I am confident when these small groups of employees, coming from the same work area who voluntarily meet on a regular basis to identify, investigate, analyse and solve their work-related problems together, the civil service will continue to be relevant to the needs of the people.”

Adenan also hoped that all ICC practitioners would continue to identify improvement ideas and to avoid any potential problems at the workplace.

“This must also be carried with respect towards humanity and to build a cheerful work group through the development of the employees’ infinite potentials.

“Taking statistics from the Japanese experience, 95 per cent of problems in the workplace can be solved with simple quality control methods such as the seven ICC quality control tools.

“So continue to brainstorm systematically and analyse problems critically. The state civil service needs thinkers at all levels, even at the support group level.”

On another note, Adenan hailed the upcoming state-level Innovation Week 2016 exhibition which would enable the public to see what the government was doing to ensure that transformation happens in the context of performance and service delivery.

He added that with political will, top management support to performance and service delivery and the ICC’s passion for quality improvement through teamwork and people empowerment, Sarawak would be able to witness first class civil service as well as maintaining the community’s wellbeing.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Ghani also spoke at the event. He said innovation and creativity were part of the State Civil Service 2010-2020 Action Plan to transform the civil service to make it more people-oriented.

He also touched on the Innovative and Creative Convention saying that it acted as a platform to reward ICC practitioners.

“I am proud to say that we (Sarawak) are far ahead in terms of creativity and innovation. I would also like to see more teams spending time and effort towards innovation,” he said.

He also thanked the organising committee led by deputy state secretary Datu Sabariah Putit as well as those from the state and federal government agencies for making the innovation week a success

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Trophy was awarded to Team Accurate from Mukah Land and Survey Department (management category), Engine 14 from the State Fire and Rescue Department (technical category) and K-9INE from Miri Port Authority and the State Fire and Rescue Department (hybrid category). They received RM5,000 each.

For the State Secretary Trophy, the recipients were Sky Crew from the State Immigration Department (management category) and Sarawakensis from the Sarawak Forest Department (technical category) which also won a cash prize of RM3,500 each.

For the Federal Secretary Trophy Kicho (Sarawak Islamic Development Department) and Land Sibu Q from Sibu Land and Survey Department were declared winners in the management category. For the Technical category, the winner was Tatsunoko from Miri City Council. They took home RM2,500 each.

Other awards presented were the Most Creative Presentation which went to Team Accurate (management category) and Engine 14 (technical category).

In the Most Creative Exhibition award, prizes went to Land Tahai Q from Limbang Land and Survey Department (management category) and B Ten from the State Fire and Rescue Department (technical category).

Both the Most Creative Presentation and Most Creative Exhibition awards carry a cash prize of RM1,000.