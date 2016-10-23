CM to table a rural friendly state budget for next year, says Wong

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the State budget 2017 to be tabled next month by the chief minister will be rural biased.

Speaking at the Sibu Tuai Rumah Association (STRA) Family Day at 1Malaysia Cultural Village yesterday, he said, it would mean that most of the funds would be devoted to rural development.

According to him, the chief minister had asked RM500 million each in April and November last year to fund for the Rural Transformation Project.

“In Bawang Assan, we are allocated millions of ringgit and I’ve asked the committee to work out on the priorities.

“But no matter how, do not worry, slowly, we will bring infrastructures, utilities, and all amenities to all parts of Bawang Assan,” he pointed out.

Wong understood that many places in Bawang Assan were still inaccessible by government roads and urged the people to be patient as bringing in facilities would take time.

That is why, he said, STRA was an important organisation and more Tuai Rumah should be recruited to strengthen the association and to have their voices heard.

“As many Tuai Rumah as possible should join the association to make yourself a force to be reckoned with in the community; to enable you to bring your voice to the government and to relevant authorities for the benefit of the people of the longhouses,” he said.

Wong said he would do his best to help the longhouses, but the government needed feedback to do what was necessary for the people particularly in the rural areas.

He also said that even though STRA did not side any political parties, the organisation must fulfil the vision and mission of BN government.

“I hope that all members can work together and to be ready to listen to criticism and advice. I also hope that the association would constantly update the membership list,” he said.

Among those present at the event were STRA chairman Dieo Kanyan, organising chairperson Lidwina Mathew, Bawang Assan United People’s Party (UPP) Bumiputra Unit chairman Andrew Shilling Bangit, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan, Penghulu Jeffery Sut, and Penghulu Richard Ampi.