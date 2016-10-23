Entulu concerned about lack of transparency in PRS 4th triennial delegates conference

BINTULU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun has voiced his concern over the lack of transparency exhibited by the election committee in handling the party’s fourth triennial delegates conference (TDC) here.

He even likened the list of delegates to ‘a Rolex watch worth RM5 million’ in that it was tightly kept by the election committee from the knowledge of the contesting candidates.

Entulu said the list of delegates should not be kept secret from those contesting, adding that he hoped that things would be more transparent in the next TDC.

He said this when officiating at the opening of PRS Youth and Women’s TDC at the Dinner World Restaurant, where PRS Youth chief Liwan Lagang and its Women’s chief Dato Seri Doris Sophia Brodie were also present.

“Every candidate should have access to this list of delegates, because if the loser makes accusation, it could destroy the party,” he said.

Entulu also hoped that representatives of the contesting candidates who wanted to witness the counting process, would not be chased away.

“The election committee, please carry out the election process in a transparent manner without bias,” said Entulu, who will be challenged by Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum for the deputy president post.

He said any contest in the party was good for democracy and should be welcomed by all members.

“If the contest is good, all posts should be challenged, not just the deputy’s post.

“Challenge the women, youths but not the president because it can bring more trouble to the party,” he said.

Entulu hoped that unity in the party would remain intact after the TDC, stressing that the history of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) – the precursor to

PRS – should never be repeated.