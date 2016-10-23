Grandma dies in collision with lorry

SIBU: A grandmother was killed and her grandson hurt in an accident at Mukah-Balingian Road at Km 12 yesterday morning.

Mukah police chief Jimmy Banyao confirmed that Ini Baka was killed on the spot, her body pinned to her seat when the car she was driving crashed head-on with a lorry loaded with oil palm kernels.

A passer-by sent her 13-year-old grandson to Mukah Hospital where he was admitted.

The 6.30am accident occurred when the lorry was heading from a plantation in Mukah to Balingian while Ini was driving on the opposite lane heading to Mukah.

Police believed Ini’s car could have gone out of control before moving to the opposite lane where it collided head-on with the lorry.

The lorry flipped on its side, spilling its load of oil palm kernels on the road.

Both the police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department were informed by the passerby who sent Ini’s grandson to hospital.

The firemen extricated Ini’s body before police brought it to Mukah Hospital.

The lorry driver suffered cuts and bruises.