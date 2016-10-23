Half naked girl found lying unconscious on road, fear raped

KAPIT: A young girl in her early twenties was found unconscious with her pants halfway down her legs on the roadside near the first junction of Bletih Light Industrial Estate here.

A Good Samaritan staying nearby was shocked to stumble on the victim around 6.30am yesterday and he immediately called Kapit Police Station to report his discovery.

A police team and an ambulance rushed over to investigate.

The ambulance brought the girl to Kapit Hospital where she is warded but has no visitors.

She is believed to have been raped while unconscious and under the influence of alcohol (results of sexual abuse to be confirmed by the hospital).

A source revealed that the girl and a friend were relaxing at a K-Box of a karaoke centre at Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau on Friday evening.

Later that night, she went to another K-Box at Kapit Bazaar Baru with a so-called ‘uncle’. This time her friend did not join her and the friend had no idea what happened after she left.

A check at the scene where the girl was found yesterday morning revealed clues that she was not alone as near the roadside were bottles of locally-brewed ‘Cap Apek’ wine. One bottle of ‘Apek Kuat’ was left untouched.

No one could explain what actually transpired that Friday evening and whether she had been sexually abused while unconscious.

Police are waiting for the report from Kapit Hospital.