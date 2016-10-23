Head of State hails Mara as key agency for nation-building

MUKAH: The government through Mara has formulated a suitable policy when it comes to steering the youth towards the nation’s development, specifically grooming them in the relevant mindset to ensure success.

According to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, the steps taken by Mara – a government agency tasked with aiding, training and guiding Bumiputeras in areas of business and industries – have proven to be successful in preparing the young people for the development needs of the nation.

In this regard, he highlighted education and training facilities as being vital for the youths to take on future challenges and as such, education programmes and development must be intensified.

“Development programmes including setting up institutions of education must suit the situation at the locale, and must be based on relevant needs,” Taib spoke at the sixth graduation ceremony of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Mukah yesterday.

He added that it would be a challenge to development programmes should there be no awareness of unity among the young people.

“MRSM students from all backgrounds must realise the importance of tolerance and cooperation in ensuring success.”

At the ceremony, Taib presented scrolls to 112 graduates of MRSM Mukah including the recipients of the ‘Top Student’ awards namely Muhammad Azam Hakie Ahmad for having achieved excellence in co-curriculum, David Wong Juin Ying (academics) and Juriani Idris (overall).