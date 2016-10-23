High number of Bumiputera youths in rehab centres

KUCHING: Occupants of drug rehabilitation centres in the country are mostly Bumiputera, and about 90 per cent of them are youths.

According to Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, the percentage is high. The figure was taken from data collected nationwide.

“We want more drug awareness campaigns to be held and educate our youths on the dangers of drug abuse,” Hasidah said at the closing of FIT Samariang programme at Kampung Samariang Batu here yesterday.

She said youths should be aware that the social problem had led to other problems such as thefts, broken families and poor health – all of which could have been avoided had they simply stayed away from drugs.

“Drug abuse has become an illness involving our youths and some had gone to the extent of killing family members when their demands for money were not met,” said Hasidah.

She revealed that anyone could be involved in drug abuse regardless of their jobs, status and race.

“During my visit to a rehabilitation centre, there were inmates who had good careers that got ruined by their bad habits,” she said.

She urged the people of Samariang Batu to work together and clear the area from being among the hotspots for drug abuse, and find ways to ensure youths stay away from the scourge.

Yesterday’s event which was jointly organised with the Home Ministry and National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) was attended by AADK state deputy director Kartini Ujin.