Hii lauded as an examplary SMK Sacred Heart old boy

SIBU: Patron of the annual SMK Sacred Heart’s Speech Day, Tan Sri Clement Hii is an excellent example of a successful old boy of the school who contributes to the betterment of his alma mater.

Its principal David Teo Wu said Hii contributed more than RM26,800 in cash and five laptops for the deserving students for this year’s contest.

“Hii’s cumulative contribution amounts to RM256,800, 45 laptops and two Myvi cars in 13 years.

“He is an excellent example of a successful old boy of the school,” Teo said at the opening ceremony yesterday.

Hii is executive chairman of HCK Group of companies and HCK Capital Group Bhd.

He is also the founder and chairman of Hii Chii Kok Foundation Home for Children Care which was set up in 2014 to cater for underprivileged children. Hii is also group managing director of SEG International Bhd.

Later, he officiated at the unveiling of Hii Heng Chiong Lecture Theatre, which he sponsored.

A special guest-of-honour Clifford Hii, a member of board of management Father Paul Chee who represented the chairman Bishop Joseph Hii, vice-chairman I Lau Swee Nguong, secretary Dr Gregory Hii, vice secretary Yong King Sung, members Councillor Robert Lau, Johnny Wong Sie Lee, Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who is also president of Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa), Sibu Sacred Heart Secondary School Alumni Association of Kuching president Henry Chuo and SMK Sacred Heart’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Nicholas Sebastian were among those present.

Meanwhile, awards were given for Invaluable contributions and excellent leadership, outstanding character, outstanding achievement in co-curricular activities, achievements in quiz and academic competitions, Nilam, most improved performance in 2016 school examinations, best student for each subject, Muet examination, outstanding performance in 2016 school examinations, outstanding performance in public examinations, Rev Brother James’ Best Sport Boy Award, Brave Heart Award, Brother Hilary’s Pastoral Award, all round student award (Form 5), best student award and best teacher award.