IGP: Police followed SOP, no manhandling of doctor

Kuala Lumpur: Police adhered to standard operating procedure when apprehending a medical doctor during a raid on Oct 7 at a stall near Serdang Hospital, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

In a statement yesterday, he also said the impression that police manhandled Dr R Thanendran was wrong.

“If the doctor had cooperated with police during the raid, he would not have been arrested at all.

“Why did the subject flee, when a surgeon, customers and workers at the stall which had about 10 people at the time, did not do so?

“It was clear, they understood that an operation was going on based on the ‘Police!’ warning issued by personnel wearing bullet proof vests embossed with the words, ‘Police’ and ‘Special Task Force On Organised Crime’ (STAFOC),” he said.

Khalid also denied that the doctor fell and was kicked and punched by police.

“It is not true at all; in fact, Dr Thanendran in his medical report stated that he ‘stumbled and slipped and fell in front of hospital lobby’.

“He fell near the stairs towards the lobby. While being apprehended, he was still trying to fight off the police who were forced to handcuff him,” said Khalid.

The IGP said the handcuffs were taken off Dr Thanendran when a cardiothoracic surgeon confirmed to police that the former was a doctor at Serdang Hospital.

“After the doctor was seated at the stall, the handcuffs were taken off and he was given water to calm down. There wasn’t any use of force while he was at the stall,” he said.

Khalid said Dr Thanendran was brought to Sri Serdang Police Station for further investigation because his action to flee during the raid provided an element of suspicion.

He said the doctor was treated well and kept in an air conditioned triage room where he was also given medical treatment as requested.

The other suspects who were detained during the raid denied they knew Dr Thanendran, he said.

“It is clear that the incident did not arise from negligence or failure of the police to follow the SOP.

Such incidents could have been avoided if people obey orders when given by personnel garbed head to toe in police attire.

“I hope this incident will not be manipulated as to undermine the image and credibility of the police force. Parties are advised not make any erroneous statement before knowing what actually happened,” he said. — Bernama