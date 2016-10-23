Kindy pupils have fun at mini Sports Day

SIBU: Pupils of Wong Tuong Kwang Kindergarten enjoyed a fun-packed mini Sports Day recently.

A list of fun exciting events was lined up for them.

The games played involved arranging the alphabets from A to Z, passing rubber bands, spelling simple words in English, and throwing the bean bag inside the basket as many times as possible within one minute.

Other games were the age-old but popular musical chairs, picking up sweets with the mouth within a minute and arranging numbers, just to name a few.

Principal of Wong Tuong Kwang Kindergarten, Sister Christina Rinyom said the mini Sports Day aimed to instill awareness among the pupils of the importance of exercising to maintain good health.

“Health is important, especially for healthy growth. Only with good health can pupils focus on studies,” she said.

Poor health would affect studies as they cannot focus on lessons if they don’t feel well.

“That is why such events teach the pupils to keep fit and healthy in mind and body throughout their lives. They should exercise regularly to grow into healthy adults who can contribute to family, state and nation,” she said.

Former principal of Wong Tuong Kwang Kindergarten, Lee Ming Hiong and the rest of the teaching staff were also present.