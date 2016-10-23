Loyal royals: King for a reason

FOR the last two weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to be in Thailand to attend a programme hosted by the Thai government under the auspices of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The programme was titled Asean Youth Representatives in Experiencing the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy. And as the title suggests, the main objective was to expose the participants to the “Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy” espoused by the King and by extension and association, the Thai government.

Along the programme, it was evidently clear the Thai people adore their monarch as we were privy to personal accounts of experiencing the King’s kindness. On top of that, we also witnessed countrywide anguish at His unfortunate passing.

The Thai people rever the King whose dedication and love towards the Thai people were proven through His frequent engagement trips to distant ends of Thailand, His many Royal Development Projects and His role as a stabilising force, above petty politics. Through His actions and grace, the King cemented and strengthened His people’s respect and love towards Him.

Signs of affection and adoration towards the King were so profound and touching that it provoked my thoughts regarding the history and rational of monarchy and the importance of and roles played by a sovereign.

Many historians generally agree that in antiquity, monarchs started off as tribal leaders or kings who commanded respect within their tribes or villages. These tribal leaders were often connected to sacral functions as well, giving the king mandate over religious and providing these leaders with Divine mandates or claims of Divine ancestry.

These minor kings grew in stature and power over time as their territories expanded through exploration of new lands, subjugation of territories that belonged to rival groups, political marriages as well as consolidation of internal and external influence. These kings were also primarily military leaders – apart from fulfilling sacral duties – and provided peace and security to his subjects from external tyranny in the form of rival factions (and eventually foreign nations) as well as internal tyranny in the form of the oppression of the rich aristocratic class towards merchant and lower classes.

The law and order provided by the monarchs allowed for political stability, and subsequently, development in culture, economy activity and many more facets of society.

These universal examples and histories ring true for the Russian Tsars as they do for the Dewarajas in Southeast Asia.

In making an argument for the monarchy, there lies the idea that monarchies existed because the people chose to defer the power to govern and make laws to an individual who represents their best interest and ideals.

A commonality between monarchies and democracies is that the people never choose to rule, instead choosing someone to rule over them, for a myriad of reasons such as practicality, effectiveness and suitability.

In actuality, the modern state did not replace monarchy with democracy but hereditary sovereigns with elected ones.

Interestingly, there has been quite a number of elective monarchies in history. One such example would be how in the Islam, the Caliphs were originally elected by community consensus and agreement through the shuraprocess. So in actual fact, elected monarchs or leaders are not an invention of modern political systems.

In modernity, presidents or prime ministers are selected by more plural and representative means and their administrations are relatively more transparent and accountable to the people, but in the end, someone always rules.

For constitutional monarchies, we might think the president or prime minister serves purely and only the democratic process – a check-and-balance on the absolute and arbitrary fancies of the monarch. In reality, the inverse is often true. The ideal monarch should stand for a higher principal and greater meaning than petty, populist politics.

By personifying the nation, many monarchs are able to hold politicians and their politics to a higher degree of dignity and standard.This is a role that King Bhumibol played gallantly, very much like when the late King summoned two leaders of rival groups in Thailand, threatening to plunge the country into prolonged turmoil.

Neither side was willing to back down until the late King’s intervention. Live footage of the men bowing and accepting His authority was the pivotal moment the King cemented his role as the final arbitrator in an often divided Thailand.

Last week, Sultan Muhammad V was chosen as Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the monarch of Malaysia). Now with a new Agong’s reign, there is a window of opportunity for renewed check-and-balances towards the ruling elite.

Even though the Agong has dramatically reduced constitution powers as compared to His Thai and Bruneian counterparts, He still plays a key role as a supreme source of moral authority and should be a pillar of support for His people.

In recent years, the vocal and people-centric Sultan of Johore has been catapulted into the national spotlight as He played His role in standing up for His people. Let’s hope with the new Agong, there can exist a new avenue for power checks that can benefit the people.