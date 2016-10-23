Mawan to rejoin PDP after burying hatchet

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and the party’s secretary-general Anthony Nogeh met former Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) president Tan Sri William Mawan during the last parliamentary sitting in Kuala Lumpur, where they discussed the possibility of Mawan – the former president of PDP (then SPDP) – rejoining the party.

This was disclosed by Nogeh to reporters after the launch of the National Environment Day 2016 at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

Nogeh said the meeting was ‘an amicable affair among old friends’ during which it was agreed that PDP would accept Mawan back without any pre-condition.

“It is true in the past we had differences but for the sake of solidarity, we had agreed that he (Mawan) could join PDP.

“We did not discuss what position Tan Sri Mawan would take in our party if he were to rejoin us. Let him join first; then we can decide on an appropriate position for him in the party.”

Nogeh added that PDP’s door would also be open to all those from Teras – the majority of whom are former SPDP members.

“All they need to do is follow the normal procedure of applying for party membership,” he said.

However, Nogeh said so far no Teras member had applied to join PDP as the meeting with Mawan had just taken place.

It is understood that Mawan needs to brief members of his former party on what has transpired before any decision could be made.

Mawan is the present Saratok MP and Pakan assemblyman.

He formed Teras in 2013 after quitting the SPDP (Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party, which was renamed PDP) following internal disputes.

Mawan brought along with him several senior leaders and all the assemblymen in SPDP at that time, leaving the party with only three MPs.