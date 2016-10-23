Mixed reaction from Chinese leaders

Kuching: To get feedback from the Chinese business community here, sundaypost spoke to several business leaders here on Friday to get their views on Budget 2017.

Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations, Sarawak president Dato’ Richard Wee’s overall view was that the budget was formulated for the wellbeing of the people especially the middle and lower income group to assist them.

Wee was glad GST remained at 6 percent as any increase would further burden the public.

He said the implementation of GST had caused inflation and the reduction of personal income tax would be an appropriate measure to offset the rising cost of living.

However, he was disappointed that there was no reduction of personal and company income tax.

“Personal income tax should be gradually reduced after the implementation of GST but I did not see that. This is disappointing.

“For business, I was hoping the government would reduce company income tax. Lower company income tax in countries like Singapore would attract more investors. I did not see that in the announcement,” he said.

Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Datuk Wee Kok Tiong said Budget 2017 was conservative and he believed it was due to the slow economic environment and uncertainty of global oil prices.

Wee welcomed the initiative to boost private investment to RM230 billion and the allocation of RM2.1 billion for infrastructure and socio-economic development in five economic corridors as positive steps to accelerate micro-economic momentum.

“Projection of economic growth at four to five per cent is reasonable and achievable if there are no significant changes in current domestic and global economic environment.

“Although the fiscal deficit target has been reduced to three per cent of GDP in 2017, it is still considered a high mark. Nevertheless, this is a reasonable target for government to pull through current economic challenges,” said Wee.

He was glad the budget addressed the needs of the people and education was given significant attention.

“Some key issues facing the people have been well addressed, including measures in tackling high cost of living, hikes in housing prices, urban poor and education.

“The increase in the allocation for institution of higher learning and TVET (technical vocational education and training) programme will also help in creating more skilful and more competitive human capital pool.”

Secretary general of Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry, secretary general of Sarawak Business Federation, who is also secretary general for the Federation of the Association of the Chinese Aided Primary School Boards of Management Sarawak Chai Voon Tok concurred that the needs of middle income and lower income groups were taken care of in the budget.

He was glad that the government has set aside RM50 million for National-type Chinese Schools (primary) from the RM600 Million-Special Fund for Improvement and Maintenance of Schools.

However, Chai was concerned that out of the total allocation RM260.8 billion allocated in Budget 2017 only RM46 billion is for development expenditure which is less than 20 per cent of the total budget while the rest for administrative expenditure.

“However, we should praise the effort of the government to keep the fiscal deficit target at three per cent of GDP compared to 3.1 per cent this year,” said Chai.

Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (SHEDA) Kuching Branch Advisor Sim Kiang Chiok said Budget 2017 takes care of the people’s personal needs especially the lower income group.

“2017 budget as announced by our Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Najib Tun Razak is a responsible people-centric budget.”

He pointed out that increasing the BR1M aid across the categories for households in the e-Kasih database is a positive towards helping the poor in the country and the BR1M programme will benefit 7 million recipients with an allocation of RM6.8 billion.

“Taking into account the present economic climate of the world and the low price of oil and gas, Budget 2017 is geared towards the people’s needs and alleviating most of their problems without increasing our fiscal deficits.”

Sim who is a developer applauded the budget for taking into account the housing needs of first-time house buyers and school leavers with house for rent scheme, and stamp duties exemption for first-time home buyers.

“First-time home buyers loan has become easier to attain for those earning RM3,000. MyBeautiful New Home scheme for bottom 40 percent income category (B40) and 5,000 units to be built, priced from RM40,000 too RM50,000 per unit. Total allocation is RM200 million,” he said.

However, Sim was disappointed there was no reduction in cooperate or individual income tax but only slight tax relief with the lifestyle allowance for the purchase of reading materials, computers and sports equipment will be combined as the lifestyle tax relief up to RM2,500 per year.