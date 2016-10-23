More assistance needed for entrepreneurship training – DCCI

KUCHING: The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) hopes the government will spur economic activities and ensure proper training for aspiring Dayak entrepreneurs and the rural business community.

In a press statement issued yesterday, its secretary general Libat Langub noted that one of the focus points of Budget 2017 was on encouraging up-scaling, re-skilling, entrepreneurship training and raising the disposable income of the rakyat.

“DCCI has, for the past years, been actively collaborating with government agencies and private entities to provide training seminars to the Dayak business community to enhance their knowledge on business undertakings.

“We hope the government will consider providing assistance to DCCI in this area. Presently DCCI is working together with Teraju and Insken in realising the said objectives among Dayak entrepreneurs in rural and semi-rural homestay programmes.”

The statement said there were also many Dayak entrepreneurs who were interested to venture into eco-tourism related business such as agro-business and cottage industries.

“Such business activities will lead to the creation of rural entrepreneurs and uplift their income. DCCI urges its members to check and apply for the allocation towards eco-tourism and Bumiputera business in Budget 2017.”

“DCCI requests that the government gives special consideration to capable Dayak SME entrepreneurs and businessmen in the disbursement of the RM1.52 billion allocated to empower the Bumiputera economy.

As a community, the Dayaks are relatively new to business and commerce as compared to other communities in Malaysia.

“The delivery of the said funds should be monitored to reach its intended Bumiputera targets and recipients like the Dayak community. DCCI also urges all

its members to check, pursue and take advantage of the said substantial facilities and funds allocated to Tekun, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysis, PUNB, Mara and SME Bank.”

This statement intends to expand on what was stated by DCCI president Datuk Joseph Salang in the Borneo Post yesterday.