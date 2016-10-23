M’sia springs first gold from Yan Yee

KUCHING: Ng Yan Yee delivered the first gold medal for Malaysia in the Fina World Diving Grand Prix (Kuching) at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya yesterday, as she defied two Chinese divers while the diving powerhouse steamed ahead.

The 23 year old from Kuala Lumpur collected 338.25 points to win the women’s 3m springboard, beating China’s Wang Han (333.60 pts) and Huang Xiaohui (322.30) into second and third places.

Ng, who was a finalist in the same event at the Rio Olympics in August this year, was in full command from the start to the finish. She posted consistent scores of 67.50, 69.75, 70.50, 63.00 and 67.50 to top the six-competitor field.

Finishing in fourth to sixth positions were Georgia Sheehan of Australia (286.70), Mia Vallee of Canada (256.20) and her compatriot Caeli Mckay (243.10).

“I was lucky to win today. I had only nine days of rest after the Rio Olympics and returned to training for one month in preparing for this meet. I am happy with the win but it (the score) could have been better. This is also the first time I win a gold in the individual event and the first Fina World Grand Prix series I am competing in this year,” said Ng.

According to her, she had not competed in any Fina WGP for the past four years as she had been preparing for the RIo Olympics.

Ng will be giving the next WGP leg in Australia a miss as she needs to rest and focus on her studies. Furthermore, she has not fully recovered from a back injury. She has yet to decide on taking part in any world competitions next year.

Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yi Wei had to settle for silver in 394.71 points, after the Chinese pair of Huang Bowen and Xie Siyi took over the lead from the third dive to go on to take the gold medal by collecting 415.20 points.

There was only two pairs competing in this event and it was Xie Siyi’s second gold of the meet.

Xia Xujie and Xia Bingqing won the fourth gold medal for China when they topped the women’s 10m platform synchro with 332.34 points.

The American pair of Delaney Schnell and Tarrin Gilliland were second with 288.40 points in this event that also saw only two teams competing.

At the end of Day 2 of the Fina World GP diving championships, China are in full command of the medals tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze, followed by Malaysia (1-1-1), US (0-1-0) and Australia (0-0-1).

In today’s final day of competition, two more golds are on offer in the men’s 10m platform and women’s 3m springboard synchro.