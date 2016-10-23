Nothing significant for Sarawak in federal budget this time, observes Chong

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen has termed Budget 2017 the ‘worst ever budget for the country and also the worst of all budgets for Sarawak’.

In this regard, he has proposed for the 25 state Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs to vote against the national budget for the sake of the country and more so for Sarawak.

“There is no point for Sarawak BN to complain about the neglect of Sarawak in the annual budget and yet continue to support the budget in Parliament,” he said via a statement issued yesterday.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman and state DAP chairman said the 2016/17 Economic Report tabled in Parliament in conjunction with Budget 2017 revealed the government’s revenue collected this year fell far short of the initial estimate.

He recalled that Budget 2016 tabled in October last year showed an estimated revenue of RM225.7 billion but it was later reviewed downward to RM212.6 billion – a reduction of RM13.1 billion or 5.8 per cent drop from the initial estimate.

“Despite this downward trend, the government is still making an estimate of 3.4 per cent increase in 2017 revenue. This is a most unrealistic and deceiving estimate.

“The lower-than-expected revenue collection in 2016 also explains the phenomenon that a lot of the promised allocations and announcements by the government in 2016 had not been followed up with funds being allocated and disbursed.”

The examples were the promised allocation for Chinese schools, unreasonable delay in the disbursement of funds for announced government projects, lack of maintenance of facilities in hospitals, non-starter of Sarawak General Hospital multi-storey carpark development and delay in Pan Borneo Highway project.

Chong said the national coffers were ‘running dry’ and the government found it difficult to implement projects ‘announced or promised’.

Moreover, Budget 2017 set the record-low percentage in the Development Fund, with 81.7 per cent of the total expenditure of RM262.8 billion going to ‘Operating Expenditure’ and only 18.3 per cent for ‘Development Expenditure’.

“There is complete silence on the fight against corruption in the Prime Minister’s Budget 2017 speech as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) gets a massive 14 per cent cut in its budget for 2017.

“Is he (Najib) too ashamed to talk about fighting corruption or simply ignoring the fight against corruption in the country?”

In light of the recent ‘Sabah Watergate’ corruption scandal – which might indicate that out of the total RM3.3 billion allocation, the leakage could be as high as RM2 billion – Chong said the ultimate issue in the national budget was no longer about the amount of allocations, but rather how they were to be used.

There was no point talking about billions of allocations as long as the problems involving corruption and leakage of funds were not addressed.

Chong said there was a conspicuous lack of attention to Sarawak in Budget 2017 in comparison with those tabled over the past three years.

“It is as if now that the Sarawak state election is over, Sarawak no longer warrants the emphasis in the federal budget. Despite all the talk about ‘whatever they (Peninsular Malaysia) have, we (Sarawak) also want it’, it is not happening with the BN government.

“It has not happened for the past 53 years and it is still not happening in Budget 2017.”

As such, Chong believed that the 25 Sarawak BN MPs should vote against Budget 2017 if they were serious about defending and fighting for Sarawak’s interest.