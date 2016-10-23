One dead, three injured in fatal crash along Miri Coastal Road

Paramedics attending to Chong upon their arrival. Both vehicles were mangled in the head-on collision. Firemen working to extricate Chong from the wreckage.

MIRI: A fatal two car-collision has killed one and injured three others near the Kampung Beraya Lama Bridge along the Miri Coastal Road on Sunday morning (Oct 23).

Medical services, police and the Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were summoned to the scene of the crash shortly after the 8.55am incident that saw a head-on collision between a Proton Saga and a Perodua Myvi.

The male driver of the Myvi, identified as Chong Fui Ching, 27, of Bekenu, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident, while the driver and two passengers of the Proton Saga survived.

Chong’s car was en route to Bekenu from Miri , while the other vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction.