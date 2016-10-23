Organ transplant better than dialysis, says expert

KUALA LUMPUR: Organ transplant is the best method for the treatment of kidney disease compared with routine dialysis procedure, says a kidney transplant specialist.

Datuk Dr Ghazali Ahmad, who also Malaysian Society of Transplantation president, said the method was better because dialysis treatment not only required high cost but it might also cause various complications.

“Organ transplant also has more advantages in terms of wellbeing compared to dialysis treatment as studies have proven that almost 4,000 renal kidney patients failed to be saved each year,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after flagging off the #KayuhanTransplan cycling programme participants at Kuala Lumpur Hospital here yesterday.

He said about 7,000 people with kidney failure are recorded in the country annually. — Bernama