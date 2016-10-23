Padungan rep hails KMC flats as Kuching’s ‘welfare heritage’

KUCHING: The present state government should issue perpetual leases over the two plots of land upon which the KMC flat buildings are sited to preserve the city’s ‘welfare heritage’.

According to Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, the 22 blocks of flats – of which name derives from what the city council was known previously, the Kuching Municipal Council – were a legacy of the former British rule and have been a great help to the urban poor since 1958.

He said although the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had just signed a three-year tenancy agreement with over 90 per cent of tenants of the flats, the land leases would expire by early and middle of next year.

In this regard, he questioned the legal standing of the tenancy agreement when MBKS would no longer be the owner of several flat units there by next January.

“Was the signing of the three-year tenancy agreement an act to cool the tenants down? The mayor had told the press that MBKS applied for the land lease renewal back in 2010, but heard no reply so far.

‘Normally, it takes only six months (for land lease application to be renewed and approved). Taking so many years is very wrong – so we want an answer from the state government,” he told journalists at one of the KMC flat block named ‘Sebuyau’ off Ban Hock Road here yesterday.

Wong showed two copies of the documents that indicated the lease for Lot 52, Section 52, Kuching Town Land District (KTLD) would expire on Jan 25 next year, while the expiry date for Lot 51, Section 53, KTLD would be May 25 next year.

Earlier, Wong and special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, Kelvin Yii put up a banner that read ‘The land of KMC flat is meant for the needy and not for the rich’.

Wong said he had written to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem about the matter on Sept 1. However, Wong said he could not comprehend the silent treatment that had continued since.

“He cannot just keep quiet. At least, it (the issue) has to be made known to the people.

“The KMC flats were built to help the urban poor, which was a new concept back then. They (flat properties) are meant to be passed on and I shall term this as a ‘welfare heritage’ from the time when the state was under British governance.”

He added that the ‘Sebuyau’ block was visited by Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Feb 27, 1959.

Wong said there were words from the grapevine claiming that the state government would alienate the land where the flats are sited on for private development.

On this, he stressed that development should not be defined as taking up every piece of prime land and turn it into a commercial block.

He said he would be defending the rights of not just the current tenants, but also for the benefit of the future generations.

“Development should not be done at the expense of the people’s rights to enjoy welfare. There are a lot of people out there who need help like this.”

He admitted that some tenants might have taken advantage of such welfare assistance, but it was down to the local council to take action. Wong also said of the 22 KMC flats, 18 were on the 10.47-acre Lot 52, while the remaining four blocks were on Lot 51 covering 3.67 acres.

On Aug 26, Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan said MBKS submitted a land lease renewal application to Land and Survey Department six years ago.

Asked if the council had followed up on the application, he said: “We do not want to chase the government.

On the question about the speculated development plan, the mayor responded: “Given that we receive no official notification, we take it for granted that everything is still normal.”

There are four categories of KMC flats among the total 22 blocks, which house a total of 531 units. The blocks were named after small towns in Sarawak such as ‘Sebuyau’, ‘Daro’ and ‘Tatau’.

The flat project was completed in 1957 at a total cost of RM4 million.