Police have no plans to legalise online gambling – IGP

IPOH: Malaysian police have no plans to propose to the government to legalise online gambling although neighbouring Singapore has done that.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said this decision was made as there were existing gaming activities in Malaysian including the four-digit betting.

“I think we have enough means for the people to gamble; we have Magnum, Toto and so on,” he told reporters after a reception feting several veterans and Orang Asli ex-policemen in conjunction with Vat 69’s 47th anniversary celebration, here, today.

He was earlier asked to comment on Singapore’s move of allowing online gambling activities in the island republic.

Khalid said although Singapore allowed online gambling based on its law, this form of gambling was still an offence in Malaysia.

“You can go to Singapore to gamble (online), we will not interfere but it is definitely an offence anywhere in Malaysia, even if using the facility from Singapore,” he added.

Khalid said Malaysian police had also proposed some amendments to the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, but he did not elaborate. – Bernama