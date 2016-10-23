Rep: Is Malaysia financially healthy to dish out sweets?

KUCHING: Padungan Assemblyman Wong King Wei says the prime minister has the habit of presenting a ‘feel-good’ budget.

He said the prime minister thought that by ‘dishing out sweets’, the people would

forget about the government’s poor governance and mismanagement.

“Though we see that Budget 2017 includes an increase in BR1M payouts, more tax deductibles, increased allocation for civil servant emoluments, bonuses etc, one must ask whether the country is financially healthy.

“Malaysians should pay attention to the issue of the country’s fiscal health status, instead of being attracted to the sweets that are being dangled before them,” he said yesterday when prompted for comments about the national budget tabled on Friday.

Wong said the prime minister was trying ‘to divert the attention from IMDB scandal’ when responding to a tweet posted at 9.40am yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tweeted ‘Opposition disrespected the people by walking out when Budget was tabled for debate. We talked about welfare, but they turned their backs’.

On Budget 2017, Wong said there were two signs that pointed toward a gloomy economic outlook.

He accused the BN government of portraying a misleading picture of increased revenue.

For one, he said the revenue from petroleum had dipped from RM11.6 billion in 2015 to RM8.5 billion in 2016.

“To make matters worse, globally it is widely assumed that oil prices will not rise in the next few years.

“Yet, Najib puts the projected income from petroleum next year at RM10.6 billion.

“Revenue collected from GST has consistently decreased in every single quarter this year, and will not reach the target of RM38.5 billion set for 2016.This signals a weakening of the people’s purchasing power and decreased household spending. Yet, Najib expects income from GST to increase to RM40 billion in 2017.”

Wong noted the income from corporate tax had also decreased from RM63.7 billion in 2015 to RM63.2 billion in 2016.

Despite so, he said the budget estimated a RM6 billion increase in corporate tax revenue to a total of RM69.2 billion in 2017 ‘when there is no sign of businesses rebounding’.

He charged that the country’s debt level continued to rise year-after-year.

“In 2016, it is estimated that Malaysia has to repay RM26.6 billion of its debt, a RM2.36 billion increase compared to that in 2015. In 2017, the country’s debt obligation will continue to increase to RM28.9 billion.

“We continue to be misled into believing that the country’s income is increasing, when the reality is that the country continues to borrow and the country’s debt level is on the rise.

“The wellbeing of the average Malaysian continues to be sacrificed as various allocations for the people’s benefits are cut. Next year (2017) will witness yet another series of decreases in various critical subsidies (a decrease of RM2.2 billion). Allocations for education and healthcare are also being cut.”

He wondered if the people would be able to really smile when they received the BR1M payouts and other ‘sweet deals’.

“Whether Budget 2017 is a ‘feel-good’ budget is of low importance; what really ought to be of primary concern is the fiscal health of the country.”