Riot: I can still do a lot more for Serian

SERIAN: Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has reiterated his readiness to secure his seventh consecutive term as Serian MP in the next general election, which could be held as early as next year.

The Human Resources Minister, speaking at a dialogue involving local community leaders and heads of government departments and agencies here yesterday, declared: “I am very confident I will be the candidate because I know that I can still do a lot more for Serian.”

He said while there was no denying that there were those who had been critical of him, their number was small even though they could be ‘very loud’.

“But I know, the feedback that I receive is that I have not failed as your MP and minister,” said Riot.

However, he took offence to some social media postings that accused him of not doing his work in Sarawak; instead, he is said to be enjoying himself at the peninsula.

On this, he stressed that while people were free to do what they wanted on social media, they should be fair in doing so instead of posting lies out of hate and personal grudges.

“That said, I know the Serian electorate is a mature lot and it is for this reason that all three Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for state constituencies under Serian parliamentary area did well in the last state election,” he said.

Riot said the maturity of the electorate would ensure that BN would win Serian handsomely in the next parliamentary election.

Riot, who is also SUPP deputy president, first won Serian on independent ticket in 1990. In the 2013 parliamentary polls, he claimed the seat through a 13,151-vote majority in a three-cornered fight between Edward Luak of DAP and Johny Aput from STAR (now rebranded as Sarawak Reform Party).

On another matter, Riot said he would bring forth to Putrajaya a proposal for Ketua Kaum and secretaries of village development and security committees (JKKKs) to be paid allowances like their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said he would discuss the proposal with his political secretary Major (Rtd) Peter Runin and that it was his hope that the political secretary to chief minister John David would also bring the matter up to the attention of state leaders.

This was his remarks in response to the matter being brought up at the dialogue yesterday, which was also attended by Bidayuh Temenggong for Serian Division, Henry Bujang Sadok.

Riot also suggested that the community leaders of Serian Division would conduct a dialogue with the heads of government departments once every six months to find solutions to the problems faced by the people.

He assured all that his ministry would be ever-willing to help fund the dialogue, which those from various government departments and agencies could also use as a forum to educate the people on their respective roles and functions.

Riot, who went on to announce a grant of RM25,000 to the community leaders, said his ministry had what it called the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) which he could also use to help finance future dialogues where industrial trainers and industry experts could be invited to speak.

The session yesterday, which also involved Serian Resident Dahim Nadot and Tebedu District Officer Raymond Achen, raised and discussed various issues ranging from non-delivery of water bills to the illegal use of five-foot ways and parking lots by illegal hawkers.