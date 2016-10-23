Saving environment involves all quarters — Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: Many countries in the world, including Malaysia, could be submerged by water in 2100, if humans do not combat climate change and adapt to its effects from now.

In view of such bleak projection, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said everybody must be conscious of their action against the environment today.

“We should make the topic of saving the environment a daily conversation. It is our responsibility and it involves the public, government and the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to take care of the environment. Eighty-four years may still be a long way but if nothing is done now, then our grandchildren would become the victims,” he said in his remarks prior to the launch of the National Environmental Day 2016 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

“That is why for this year, our theme is ‘Environment is the Responsibility of All’. If we do not take care of the environment, the impact is catastrophic for our future generation,” he added.

Wan Junaidi disclosed that by 2100, the number of Malaysians affected by the sea level rise would be 1.5 million and if nothing was done about climate change, then the sea level in Peninsular Malaysia could reach a height of 0.25m-0.52m, 0.43m-0.56m in Sarawak, 0.63m-1.06m in Sabah.

Malaysia has been playing its part in climate change – last year, it hosted the 12th Conference of the Parties (COP-12) to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) and agreed to take various action plans to ensure that transboundary haze would not occur again.

“The conference also approved a ‘roadmap’ for Asean members on cooperation in haze control and to ensure that Asean would have ‘Zero Haze’ by 2020,” Wan Junaidi said.

He disclosed further that on Apr 22, Malaysia signed the Paris Agreement in New York to ensure that the average global temperature rise must not exceed by 2ºC above pre-industrial levels; and over the long term, to limit temperature increase to 1.5ºC.

Wan Junaidi then ended his speech by quoting a well-known adage on the environment: “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

Later, the minister announced a personal allocation of RM15,000 for St Mary’s Secondary School Coral Speaking team, which placed third at the National Coral Speaking Competition on Environment in Kuala Lumpur recently.