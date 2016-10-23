Short films screened for passers-by at young filmmakers meet

KUCHING: Film is a powerful vehicle to showcase Sarawak’s unique culture and heritage.

It is also a good platform to portray positive values about the state, such as its cultural vibrancy and rich cultural heritage, social harmony, natural attractions and economic growth potential, says Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak communications officer Mohd Hassnal Hakim Junaidi.

As an initiative to further motivate and strengthen local talents to contribute to the growth of the filmmaking industry, Azam Sarawak – a think-tank under the state government – teamed up with ‘Meet the Borneons’ to hold the ‘Kuching Young Filmmakers Nite’ here recently.

“This event provides opportunities for local filmmakers to showcase their artwork as well as to promote Sarawak to a wider audience,” said Mohd Hassnal.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac), gathered five aspiring filmmakers – Jerry Chua, Emily Yii, Fabian Hee, Jeremy Jacky and Lily Chai – to screen their short films to hundreds of passers-by at the Godown Amphitheatre on Kuching Waterfront.

The filmmakers were participants of Azam’s short video competitions including the ‘Sarawak Movie in the Rainforests’ and ‘Kuching — City of Unity’ that gave creative minds a platform to express their vision of unity in the city and also to showcase Sarawak’s filmmaking potential to movie-makers from around the world.

“Through their films, we were able to exhibit positive behaviours and moral values among Sarawakians living harmoniously in a multi-racial and multi-religious society.

“It is hoped that by organising events like this, we will be able to foster interest in the younger generation in filmmaking and encourage them to spend their time productively, while getting them engaged with the industry through the sharing of ideas with various film professionals,” Mohd Hassnal said.

Several booths and trucks were set up during the event, selling food and beverages as well as local homemade products and handicrafts.

Other highlights at the event were a cosplay session, as well as singing and dance performances by Azam Young Souls, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak cultural club Creatist, and Chung Hua Middle School No 1.

The event continued with the ‘Young Filmmakers Workshop’ at Azam Youth Central in the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching yesterday – a continuation of a workshop on filmmaking themed ‘Projecting Vibrant and Awesome Sarawak Through Films’ held in July this year.