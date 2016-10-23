‘Singapore Plus’ package to boost tourists arrival – Lee

KUCHING: Between enjoying the vibrancy of city life and the serenity of eco-tourism, why choose only one travel destination when you can experience both?

During a recent visit to Singapore, Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin proposed a ‘Singapore Plus’ package to Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Airlines, where travellers to Singapore could also visit Sarawak during their stay.

“When you go to Singapore, you can experience the city life but at the same time you can come to Sarawak to enjoy nature, and that would be a good travel package,” said Lee at the Ninth Asia Pacific Ecotourism Conference 2016 (Apeco) welcome dinner and official launch at a hotel here on Friday.

“We are not in direct competition with Singapore; instead, we are creating synergy that will be of benefit to both parties,” he said, explaining that the synergy between Singapore and Sarawak would create a different travel experience as the two could offer equally exciting attraction in both destinations.

“Visitors in Singapore may take advantage of the one-hour flight from Singapore to experience nature and diverse biodiversity in Sarawak during a weekend getaway.”

According to Lee, the Singapore Tourism Board is keen on the idea.

“We will follow up with them and we are going to bring them in for a familiarisation visit,” he said.

Lee said besides offering a travel destination rich in diverse biodiversity and nature, participation by the local communities was also important in eco-tourism.

“My ministry is also working with the Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation, looking into participation of local communities in and around the national parks like Bako National Park,” he said.

According to him, the local communities are already participating in the tourism industry by operating boats to transport tourists from the jetties to the national parks, working as local park guides and also running homestay operations.

“In mostly good eco-tourism practices, participation by the local communities is inevitable. The success factor of sustainability in ecotourism sites comes with coexistence in acknowledging the participation of local communities.

“When members of local communities have that sense of belonging for the eco-tourism sites, it gives them pride to protect (the parks) as their own,” said Lee.

The dinner was also attended by Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk Hamzah Rahmat and Matta Sarawak Chapter chairman Chris Kon.