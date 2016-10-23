Specialist: Awareness key success factor in treating breast cancer

MIRI: Breast cancer tops the list of most reported cancer cases in Malaysia, but only 42 per cent of cases have been successfully treated.

This number is considered low, as some patients fail to seek treatment at the early stage.

According to Miri Hospital head of surgical department Dr Zulkifli Mohammad Zainuddin, early detection of breast cancer increases the success rate in treatment, but many patients only seek treatment when the disease has reached an advanced stage.

“Though it may not be prevented, early detection will ensure at least 85 per cent success rate in treatment,” he said in his address at the ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign’ at Emart Riam yesterday, where Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus officiated at the launch.

The ceremony was witnessed by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, cardiovascular specialist Dr Lily Rafidah Mohd Zaki and Sarawak Midwives Association chairwoman Matron Chieng Sui Hoon.

Dr Zulkifli said as far as cancer was concerned, society must not ‘leave it to fate’ as this was the mentality of people who had given up.

“Such mentality is the reason many cancer patients in Malaysia only seek treatment when their condition has reached a critical stage.

“With all the available screening facilities and free treatments, Malaysians lose out if they do not take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

Prevention is always better than cure as the cost of treating cancer is much higher compared with other chronic diseases.

Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy costs are covered by the hospital while other expenses like those for transportation, homecare and medicines are paid by the patient.

“Hence the best way to tackle breast cancer is to treat it upon detection or at an early stage,” Dr Zulkifli said.

Meanwhile, Rosey praised Miri Hospital surgical department and its psychology and counselling unit, Miri Health Department as well as Sarawak Midwives Association Miri Branch for running the awareness programme.

“Awareness and knowledge of cancer are vital in saving lives. Breast cancer is not only confined to women, but it can also affect men, albeit rarely,” the assistant minister said.

Rosey said the awareness programme held was vital for early detection and treatment.

“There is help and you are not alone. Take advice only from experts like doctors and specialists. Do not listen to those preventing you from seeking treatments like chemotherapy.

“There are people saying negative things about chemotherapy, making you fear it. If chemotherapy is not good, then the Ministry of Health would not have allowed it,” she pointed out.

Rosey also urged women to undergo mammogram screenings for early detection of abnormality.

“You can undergo mammograms at our government hospitals for free. The National Population Family Development Board (LPPKN) also provides screening at a minimal charge,” she said.

Rosey said the programme at the mall was effective in creating awareness.

“I hope organisers could conduct similar programmes for the folk in villages and longhouses who may have difficulties coming to programmes like this, but I’m very sure this programmes can go to them,” she said.

The awareness programme, themed ‘Early Detection Saves Lives’, ran free on-site screenings and mammograms available for the public.