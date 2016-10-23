Step up protection of our rivers

CM calls for greater commitment to environmental conservation, warns of dire consequence of abusing nature

KUCHING: The relevant authorities have been urged to step up enforcement of environmental laws and regulations to protect rivers in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said many rivers in Sarawak looked like ‘kopi susu’ (milk coffee) due to logging activities upstream, inappropriate use of rivers and dredging that disturbed or block the natural flow of water in rivers.

“I want to safeguard our rivers. There are laws and regulations in place but enforcement is lacking. Greater commitment and efforts must be there to end our complacency in protecting rivers.

“As such, due considerations have to be given in this respect to prevent any negative impact and degradation of the environment,” he said in officiating at the National Environment Day 2016 at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

Themed ‘Environment Is The Responsibility of All’, the event was attended by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani, state and federal ministers and assistant ministers as well as heads of departments and local community leaders.

Echoing the call made by Wan Junaidi that extra steps, measures and actions aimed at environmental protection and rehabilitation needed to be implemented, Adenan said nature would take care of humans if humans did the same for nature.

“It is very hard to predict the weather these days, compared to the times in the past when the forecast was more accurate,” Adenan said, adding that the average temperature had increased by 1ºC to 2ºC globally due to global warming.

He said due to human activities and industries, many countries were suffering from the consequences of environment degradation.

“If the glacier in the Antarctic continues to melt, sea levels around the world are expected to rise and islands will be submerged. When that happens, where will people go? That’s the problem.

“It requires international efforts including from Sarawak and Malaysia to control climate change, but small efforts from us will not do much.

“I am glad that the government has appointed Wan Junaidi as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. He is the best we have so far because he knows the business and what he is talking about.”

Reiterating Sarawak’s commitment in ensuring environment sustainability, Adenan said the issuance of timber concession licence had been frozen while companies seeking renewal of licences within the Heart of Borneo (HoB) would be rejected.

“We aim to devote at least 10 per cent of land in Sarawak as totally protected areas. In addition, no more licences will be given for commercial plantations except for Salcra (Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority) and Felcra (Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority),” he said on the measures implemented to protect the natural environment in Sarawak.

Adenan also gave strong support to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution, whereby several Asean members had on Aug 11 agreed to implement several action plans to control haze pollution with an ultimate objective to achieve a haze-free Asean by 2020.

More efforts still needed to stop degradation of our environment — CM

“If no action is taken now, we will be suffocated by the haze every year. With this agreement, we hope the haze problem could be solved once and for all so that we can take a deep breathe.

“Nevertheless, more efforts are still needed to stop the degradation of our environment,” he added.

The National Environment Day 2016 also hosted the presentation of the Langkawi Award 2015/2016, which was introduced in 1991. It is regarded as the highest national recognition for environmental contribution and achievement bestowed upon individuals and organisations.

In the individual category,

the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKM) director-general Prof Datuk Dr Azizan Baharuddin was the award recipient, while Shah Alam Municipal Council received the honour for the organisation category.

Each received RM10,000, a certificate of recognition signed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and a commemorative plaque.