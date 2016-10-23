Uggah: House loan hike not meant to burden

KUCHING: The increase in house loan eligibility for civil servants from RM120,000- RM600,000 to RM200,000-RM750,000 should not be seen as a burden.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the reason behind the ceiling hike is to accommodate first-time housebuyers.

“If you look at it in more detail, there are actually many types of housing loan schemes and assistance as announced by the prime minister yesterday (Friday). They are targeted to ensure that it will facilitate first-time housebuyers.

“The government is trying to be creative so that with the new schemes, more people can afford to buy houses. Look at it from this angle, instead of that on ‘kelayakan’ (qualification),” he told reporters after

officiating at the convocation ceremony for Sarawak Community College students at the old State Legislative Assembly complex near here yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister, pointed out that Budget 2017 was a reflection of the prime minister’s as well as Barisan Nasional (BN)’s philosophy in ensuring the welfare of the people was taken care of.

“The overall budget is very inclusive. We welcome the programmes for agriculture slated for poverty eradication in the rural areas. We also welcome the government extending the network of roads, electricity and water supply into rural areas,” he said.