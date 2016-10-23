Unite for devt of Marudi and Baram, says Penguang

MARUDI: The people should put aside their misgivings of the past to unite for the sake of development in Marudi and Baram in general.

Datu Dr Penguang Manggil who is Assistant Minister for Local Government said this at the meet a people session in Rumah TR James Ugil Mekun, Sg Nakat, Bukit Song, Bakong yesterday afternoon.

Penguang said the appointment of headmen was done in a democratic way with the people’s consent, so rather than criticise the government, they could get things sorted out through the proper channel.

“I am ready to listen to you and assist all of you,” he assured.

The Marudi assemblyman said as their representative he would treat everyone equally in terms of distributing projects to the community in Marudi.

“I will be a committed people’s representative in bringing together with you development to Marudi constituency,” he promised.

Penguang handed over MRP grants of RM5,000 to the Women’s Bureau of Rumah James Ugil and RM80,000 to the Village and Security Development Committee (JKKK) of Rumah Ugil from the federal government fund.

Among those present were political secretary to the chief minister, Alexander Asing John Sadai, Penghulu Sidu Gerang and headmen from the surrounding area.