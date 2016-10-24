1,539 Santubong flood victims receive RM760,500 in aid

Wan Junaidi (second right) handing over the assistance to villagers affected by the flood earlier this year. Also seen is Hazland (right) during the event held at Masjid Darul Hana yesterday.

KUCHING: A total of RM760,500 was disbursed to 1,539 households under the Santubong parliamentary constituency who were affected by the flood in January this year.

The monetary assistance according to Minister for Natural Resources and Environment Dato Dr Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is part of the BN government’s effort to look after the welfare of the people.

“The government is aware of the people’s plight when it comes to them facing disasters such as flood,” said Wan Junaidi who is also Santubong MP at the event held at Masjid Darul Hana yesterday.

He also said the assistance could at least provide some relief to the victims to cover the damages caused by the flood which he admitted was rather unexpected due to the unpredictable weather.

Among the worst flood hit areas under the Santubong constituency were Kampung Seberang, Kampung Bintawa, Kampung Pulo and Kampung Panglima Seman Ulu.

“A few villagers who were stranded in their homes when flood water rose, were later evacuated to relief centres,” said Wan Junaidi describing the seriousness of the flood back then.

He also said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had personally given the orders to the National Safety Council (Majlis Keselamatan Negara) to identify victims and disburse the relief aids similar to those given to flood victims in Semenanjung Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi also said a flood mitigation project proposal for Kuching and Sibu would be tabled to Najib once all the paperwork was finalised.

“With this new flood mitigation project, flood mitigation in Kuching and Sibu will be greatly improved,” said Wan Junaidi optimistically.

Also present at the event was Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.