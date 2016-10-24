40 suspected stolen logs, lorry seized

Mohd Hafizhazman (left) hands over the seized lorry and logs to Mohamad Ali for their action.

SIBU: The 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) and the Forest Department here have successfully foiled an attempt to transport 40 logs of various sizes and species using a ‘lori hantu’, at Bawang Assan Road here yesterday.

The log-laden lorry was parked near an eatery in Bawang Assan Road, GOF intelligence officer, Inspector Mohd Hafizhazman, said.

He said his team together with five enforcement personnel from Forest Department (Sibu branch) led by Mohamad Ali Ibrahim Astar checked the lorry parked by the roadside at 2.30pm.

“We found the logs, covered with canvas, do not have numbers on them. We believe they are stolen logs.

“We also found that the lorry did not have a road tax. We did not make any arrest because there was no one in the lorry,” he told a press conference at GOF Lanang Camp here yesterday.

He said the logs, valued at RM20,000 and the RM100,000-lorry, had been sent to the Forest Department here for further action.

“We have also lodged a report at Sibu Central Police Station about the case,” he added.