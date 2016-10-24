BAT gets special mention

Winners and guests pose during a photo call. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem commended The Borneo Post Adventure Team (BAT) for highlighting local issues in Sarawak’s various districts.

He regarded BAT’s reports as representing useful and valuable input at the grassroots level for his administration to act on.

“We are picking up these issues and will be going on an outreach programme to hold bottom-up dialogues to solicit input and feedback from the local community on social issues like substance abuse and drugs so that we could develop social action plans that would be more inclusive and comprehensive.”

He made the remarks at the Kenyalang Journalism Awards (KJA) 2016 at Hilton Hotel here Saturday night in his text of speech read out by Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

BAT has travelled the length and breadth of Sarawak, highlighting local issues and the unique lifestyles and happenings in places they stepped foot on.

Closest to the team members’ hearts are the difficulties and lack of infrastructure, clean water and electricity and the dilapidated schools in rural areas. Places where there are rampant drug abuse and high school dropouts have also been highlighted.

BAT completed its sixth year in May this year, with the team venturing into Sabah.

On another note, the Chief Minister lauded the media for helping the government secure the people’s support in the fight against corruption, abuse of power and illegal logging.

He said the media had also helped to rally the people’s support for devolution of power from the federal government.

“From the in formation disseminated and feedback obtained from the media, we are fully aware that these wars against corrupt practices are well received and that the people were fully behind the government in the last state election.

“We appealed to the people through the media community to give the BN Sarawak a bigger majority so we can negotiate with the federal government for bigger allocations to develop Sarawak.

“In this context, Sarawak government would like to thank the media practitioners and the media organisations in Sarawak for giving a wide publicity on the government’s appeal for support to the people. Your contribution, therefore, has helped these appeal and aspirations reach a larger section of our society,” he said.

Adenan assured that his administration would continue to support the media practitioners in all ways possible.

Citing an example of its support, he said the state government had contributed some fi nancial assistance to media associations – the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations, Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) and Sarawak Press Photographers Association – for their activities.

Describing the media as ‘mirror’ of the society, he said the media’s role in creating greater awareness of the various sociopolitical and economic changes was commendable.

“In executing your own role as providers of feedback to the government, disseminator of information to our diverse society, and messenger of voices of the rakyat in upholding their democratic rights, you have indeed managed them well.

“We acknowledge the complex and varied role that you play. Some reports are positively written while there are others not. But mind you, what you write will inf luence our civil society, the government and public opinion.

“Sometimes, media is viewed positively by society, although it is considered overbearing and obnoxious other times. In fact, there are times that you affected public policy formulation and programme designs in Sarawak.”

Adenan was pleased that media practitioners in the state had served their purpose of providing the community with real-time information on issues and news on local, national and international events.

Earl ier, Adenan said the government realised that not all people seeking its assistance would write official letters or meet the relevant offi cers.

He noted that some people found it “more fashionable and appealing to talk to or tell the press about their plight”, hoping for speedy and fast action by the government. He pointed out that responsible reporting of such cases would defi nitely help relevant government agencies to take the necessary actions.

“I must share with you that I do take these reports of complaints or grievances of the rakyat on the unsatisfactory delivery service of government departments conveyed through the mass media very seriously.

“We responded and usually took immediate necessary actions to address these complaints or grievances, no matter how petty they may be once they are found to be genuine.”

Adenan congratulated the winners of Kenyalang Journalism Awards, adding: “You deserve the awards because you work for it. It is like receiving Academy or Oscar Awards to recognise cinematic excellence in the fi lm industry or the Grammy Awards in the music industry.”

Me anwh i le, or gani sing chairperson Jacqueline Radoi David said the organising committee had decided to work with Angkatan Zaman Mansang (or Azam) in organising KJA from this year onwards.

Jacqueline, who is also KDJA president, believed Azam was more than capable in taking over the task which in the past was assigned to Malaysian Press Institute. She thanked the state government, Petronas, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Shell Sdn Bhd for the invaluable fi nancial support and contribution towards KJA.

Starting this year, the organising commit tee has created a new but the most prestigious award – The Chief Minister’s Award – in recognition of Adenan’s immense and tremendous contribution to Sarawak since taking over offi ce in 2014, she said.

The organising committee has also revamped some of the categories and replaced them with new ones like Sustainability Journalism Award and Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Award, she added.