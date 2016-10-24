Bukit Goram rep pays tribute to teachers

Jamit (third left, front row) and others perform the cake-cutting ceremony. From left (front row) are Yong, Teoh, Antau and Brine.

KAPIT: Teachers on Saturday received praises from Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat for their dedication in guiding and educating students to be useful citizens.

Addressing headmasters and teachers attending the World Teachers Day Dinner at a restaurant here organised by Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) Kapit branch, he commended them for being “the architect of human resources development”.

“Students are your investment, your efforts today lay the foundation of their future. The country’s future depends on your effort to groom quality students. Behind a successful student there’s a teacher who’s the mentor.

“A true teacher is not someone who just teaches academic lessons to his or her students. Rather, he or she is like a guide, who helps students in each and every sphere of life, by giving the right advice. They are makers of the future. None of the achievers in this world have attained a feat without the guidance of a teacher. Teacher’s Day seeks to acknowledge this very important contribution of teachers,” he said.

He congratulated STU Kapit for organising the gathering which he said was an auspicious event to give recognition to the great contributions and sacrifices of teachers.

World Teachers Day is internationally celebrated on Oct 5 each year and was created by Unesco in 1994 to celebrate the educators of the world.

“World Teachers Day is also an occasion to celebrate all of those who shape the minds of future generations and give acknowledgement to the role teachers play in providing quality education at all levels. This enables children and adults of all ages to learn to take part in and contribute to their community and global society,” added Jamit.

Jamit quoted a former University of California basketball coach John Wooden who once said: “I think the teaching profession contributes more to the future of our society than any other single profession”, saying it reflects the paramount role teachers play as the architect of human capital development.

Quoting renowned author C.S. Lewis who said: “The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts”, Jamit called on teachers to continue to safeguard and uphold their image as professionals and to serve with full commitment, dedication and integrity to meet the high expectations of parents.

“As mentors for the young generation, teachers also need to set a good example to their students as your personality, actions and manners could affect their attitude as well,” he advised.

He expressed happiness that STU Kapit had made its presence felt since its formation 15 years ago.

“STU Kapit has been very active in carrying out its social activities apart from looking into the welfare of its members and championing the noble role of teachers,” he said.

He announced a grant of RM10,000 for STU Kapit.

Earlier, STU Kapit chairman Teoh Say Beng also spoke.

Among activities held were talks by STU Central Zone vice president Antau Sampao, STU Kuching secretary general Yong Ing Thung and assistant secretary general Brine Gunyor.

There were also the cake-cutting ceremony and presentation of appreciations to members in the form of medals.

STU Kapit secretary Ho Jia Yiing, treasurer Ling Leong King, Majlis Guru Besar Kapit chairman Demang Sawing, SK Nanga Bawai headmaster Amot Entagau and SK Nanga Mujong headmaster Sulang Sulat were among headmasters and teachers at the function.