Chong regrets Foo’s defence of Maybank

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen regrets that SUPP Central Youth publicity secretary Milton Foo has defended corporations rather than the interests of the community.

Chong, also Kota Sentosa assemblyman and state DAP chairman, wondered why Foo had recently hit out at him for appealing to Maybank to reconsider its decision to close down the MJC branch.

“Even though a bank is a profit-making institution, it also has social obligation, not to mention that Maybank is the largest banking institution in Malaysia.

“The MJC branch is the only Maybank outlet serving people in the area. No doubt that e-banking is convenient but it may not be such a case for some especially senior citizens,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Chong said he had recently written to Maybank headquarters, requesting the bank to continue operating its MJC branch.

He added that a copy of the same letter had also been delivered to Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Never mind that Milton Foo did not defend the people, it is his choice. But at the very least, do not mess with what I’m trying to do — defend the interest of the people.”

He also ridiculed the justification Foo gave for the closure of Maybank MJC branch.

“I have never heard of closing down a branch to keep the same number of employees. When you cut down branches, the next step would be cutting down the number of employees.”

In a press statement last week, Chong said the MJC branch was the only Maybank outlet for Batu Kawa area, and that its relocation would cause great inconvenience to businesses and residents.