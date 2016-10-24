CM attributes state’s political stability to unity of BN parties

Adenan shakes hands with PRS members on his arrival at the main hall. Behind him is Masing.

BINTULU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said unlike some states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak has enjoyed greater political stability because the state Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties are able to work cohesively together.

“If we enjoy political stability now unlike in some states in West Malaysia it is because PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) and PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) are working together.

“In the last state election, I had no doubt that we would win a majority to form the government, because I knew that PBB would win all the 40 seats and PRS would win all 11 seats,” he said at the opening of PRS 4th Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) at Dinner World Restaurant here yesterday.

He further said Barisan Nasional (BN) was given an overwhelming mandate in the recent state election, by winning 72 out of the 82 seats up for grabs.

On PRS, he declared that it was the one party that caused him the least problem unlike other state BN component parties.

“PRS and PBB have one thing in common, we do not want a West Malaysian party in Sarawak and as James (PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing) repeatedly said, who knows about Sarawak better than Sarawakians,” he said.

According to Adenan, one of the best decisions PBB and PRS made was to say no to Umno entering Sarawak.

“Not because we don’t like Umno but because they struggle for the same thing and we do it much better than they can,” he explained.

He noted that PRS had enjoyed interrupted progress in the last 12 years because leaders of the party had been able to maintain a high level of cohesiveness in their organisation, buoyed further by the spirit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) within the party.

On a separate matter, Adenan said he had asked that Dayak businessmen be given contracts or even sub-contracts in the Pan Borneo Highway project, but warned local companies not to practise ‘Ali Baba’ business.

Regarding negotiations with Petronas on hiring Sarawakians, he said they had been quite successful and the company had now appointed a Sarawakian as member of its board of directors.

“All these many years, they are working offshore Sarawak and we can even see their platform from Bintulu and Miri but no Sarawakian was on the board.

“I told Petronas we are no longer satisfied to be just a spectator, we want to be active participants in the development of oil and gas industry,” he pointed out.

Adenan reiterated that his administration was focusing on rural development.

“We cannot tolerate being poor all the time, how long can we tolerate and be envious of states in West Malaysia who are far advanced than we are.

“I’m sick and tired of telling the federal government of our shortcomings and there is no response, other than to say we look into this matter, and forget about this the moment they say they look into this matter.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing schools jumping into the river, schools have no water supply, electricity, road access, we have heard about this over the years, it is high time to put a stop,” he elaborated.

He also said the state government was now planning a coastal highway and

the relevant ministers would be going to China soon to find out about the Chinese proposal on the coastal highway.

“All these are because of political stability, if there is no political stability, no way we can develop,” he stressed.

Commenting on the national Budget 2017, he wished Sarawak had been given more allocation as it was lagging behind states in the peninsula in terms of development.

“It is not too late and I am still optimistic we can catch up. We have to fight for our rights, and persist in fighting for our rights,” he stressed.

Others present at the event included Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Sarawak BN secretary general Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, PRS secretary general Datuk Wilfred Nissom, PRS women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie, PRS Youth chief Snowdan Lawan and Local Government Assistant Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.