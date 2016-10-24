Constraints to defence budget does not affect ongoing projects — Hishammuddin

Hishammuddin (centre right) and Muar Umno chief Datuk Razali Ibrahim with participants of the Felda Ulu Penggeli thanksgiving ceremony. — Bernama photo

KLUANG: Constraints to the 2017 defence budget will not affect the 48 ongoing projects to be continued next year, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said he was relieved that eventhough the allocation was slightly reduced due to the economic downturn it will not affect projects and programmes that are being carried out.

“Overall, the Ministry of Defence received an allocation of RM15.1 billion, of which RM11.7 billion is for management expenses while RM3.37 billion is for development expenditure,” he told reporters, here yesterday.

He was speaking after officiating at the Felda Ulu Penggeli thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the Kampung Felda Beautification Award championship in Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Ulu Penggeli.

Hishammuddin, who is also member of parliament for Sembrong, said among the 48 projects currently underway are the construction of the main garage for 8×8 vehicles, construction of Nuri aircraft hangar for the Army Air Wing and the road project under the Jiwa Murni Programme in Sarawak.

Other projects involve the acquisition of 4×4 armored vehicles, six MD530G helicopter units, six Second Generation Patrol Vessel Littoral Combatant Ship (SGPV-LCS), four Airbus 400M planes, acquisition of SOC 3 radar system and Infra Kota Samarahan in Sarawak.

“Among the projects that are currently and will be implemented include the refit of two Scorpene submarines, increasing the capacity of Hawk fighter aircraft, transport aircraft C-130 and Nuri helicopters,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the allocation for maintenance and increased capacity of existing assets in Budget 2017 ensures they can continue to perform effectively and be in a state of high readiness.

The acquisition of six offshore battleships, Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) missile system, armored vehicles and latest technology equipment on schedule is important to strengthen emergency preparedness in Sabah, he said, adding that likewise the projects, ESSCom army camp in Felda Sahabat and the construction of the Forward Operating Base in Lahad Datu.

“With an allocation of RM114 million for the year 2017, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) can reduce construction costs by using the expertise of members to bring comfort and security to the rural folk in Sarawak,” he said.

He said the roads to be built in Sarawak comprise the Belaga-Nanga Merit road; road under the Sepupuk Scheme, Niah in Miri; the Ba kelalan-Bario road (Phase 2) as well as the road from Kuala Medalam to Meruyu, road to Kampung Kerangan Ma and Kampung Ensungei, Limbang, Sarawak.

For the construction of the Armed Forces Family Homes (RKAT) project, a total of RM1.2 billion has been allocated to benefit approximately 4,000 families.

Hishammuddin said Budget 2017 is also concerned about the welfare of army veterans through special incentives amounting to RM55 million which will be extended to veterans who died before 2001 involving 3,499 people. — Bernama