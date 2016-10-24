Corruption cases do happen among students — MACC

Shamshun (second row, centre) together with guests in a group photo with the SPR IPMA participants.

KUCHING: Cases of corruption involving students trying to obtain passes in their examinations at higher learning institutions in the country do occur from time-to-time.

Deputy chief commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said they had conducted investigation into several of such cases before.

“Corruption among higher learning students has indeed occured before and it involved students trying to have their grades increased to pass examinations. We have previously investigated such cases and even charged the students involved,” he told a press conference after officiating at the closing ceremony of ‘Program Peningkatan Integriti dan Pencegahan Rasuah Sekretariat Pencegahan Rasuah Institut Pendidikan Mara 2016’(SPR IPMA) at Mara Skills Institute Kuching (IKM) here yesterday.

Though the number of cases was relatively minimal, such cases were no doubt a cause for concern if left unaddressed as higher learning students were crucial assets of the country’s future development.

Earlier in his speech, Shamshun said 55 per cent of total arrests made by MACC in the past three years involved those below 40 years of age.

As such, he said programmes such as SPR IPMA was part of efforts to instill values of anti-corruption, anti-abuse of power

and anti-embezzlement among students at higher learning institutions.

The programme, he added, could also expose the students to anti-corruption programmes.

“MACC hoped that with the participation of students in this secretariat, higher learning students could serve as messengers of anti-corruption to their peers on campus as well as outside campus,” he said.

Mara (Education) deputy director general Abdul Halim Abas and MACC Community Education division director Abdul Samat Kasah were also present at the function.